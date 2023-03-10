Vikar, Bhalla lead ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Yatra at Katra

* Oppose road project to Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Mar 10: Congress activists today took out “Hath Se Hath Jodo’ Yatra from Shalimar Park to Bus Stand, Katra, to highlight the various issues of public concern, especially to oppose property tax, price rise, unemployment and other problems faced by people.

The programme was organized by District Congress Committee Reasi under the presidentship of Rajesh Sadhotra.

Led by JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, Hotel Association president Rakesh Wazir, AICC Member Bhupinder Singh, DDC Councilor Mohd Israel and others amidst raising slogans ” Property Tax Vapis Lo, Mehnghai Ko Kabu Karo Kabu Karo, Berozgari Door Karo, the protestors carried placards, national and party flags in hands. They marched from Shalimar Park and after passing through main bazaar reached Bus Stand Katra along with hundreds of workers.

Addressing the gathering at Bus Stand Katra Vikar Rasool Wani said that the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra cum agitation programme is the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra which shall culminate at the end of this month, covering various districts and constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. He accused NDA Govt at the Centre and LG Administration in the JK UT of ignoring critical issues of people like inflation, sluggish economic growth and rising unemployment.

He lashed out at the BJP for giving miseries to the J&K people by downgrading the historical state, removal of rights to lands and jobs, imposing huge taxes and large scale unemployment and other arbitrary orders. The Government fails to protect innocents especially minorities. He demanded restoration of statehood and early Assembly elections. The decision of property tax should be left for the elected Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raman Bhalla said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are suffering because BJP and Congress will expose this before the people of the JKUT. He lashed out at the government for the unprecedented price rise of all commodities especially LP gas, petrol, diesel, eatables making difficult for the poor to survive. The property tax imposed by the LG administration on common people is another anti-people decision which should be withdrawn, Bhalla added.

Senior leaders Rajesh Sadhotra, Rakesh Wazir and Bhupinder Singh highlighted the local problems like ” Rope Way” from Katra to Bhawan and said that it would not be benefitted for the local people as well as the Yatris and demanded that work should be abandoned immediately.