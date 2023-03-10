Sheetal Nanda inaugurates Smart Classrooms in Govt Schools of Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Mar 10: Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, today inaugurated Smart Classrooms in Government Educational Institutions of Samba district established under Adarsh Gram Yojana of Pradhanmantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PMAJAY).

These smart classrooms have been established at Government Middle School Kairanwali, Government Middle School Chhanni Manhasan and Government Middle School Nanga in district Samba.

The main inaugural function was held at Government Middle School, Kairanwali.

These three smart classrooms have been fully equipped with technologically advance infrastructure in which the students from the said schools would attain computer education.

On the occasion, Director General Social Welfare, Vivek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, PRI representatives from the concerning panchayat and parents of students were present during the inaugural function.

Sheetal Nanda emphasized on creating awareness among children about digital literacy through latest technology driven smart classes. She said that under PM-Adrash Gram Yojana focus is being laid on strengthening basic infrastructure in J&K. “With multipurpose and interactive learning through technology based equipments students and teachers can avail benefit through this initiative”, added Commissioner Secretary.