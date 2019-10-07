Vijay Dashmi

Capt Purshotam Sharma

“Jai Jai Dhuni Brahmanda

Jai Raghubir Prabal Bhujandanda !!5!!

Brashhin Suman Dev Muni Brinda

Jai Kripal Jai Jayati Mukunda” !!6!!

“The whole Universe resounded with cries of ‘Victory ! Victory! Glory to the Hero of Raghu’s line, mighty of arm”!!!

Gods and sages rained down flowers, loudly cheering “Glory, glory to the All-Mercifull! Glory to Mukunda (the bestower of Liberation)” !! (Lanka Kand, Sri Ramacharitmans)

The Rama story goes that in the imperial line of Solar Dynasty was born the most revered, mighty and strong armed ruler, Khatvanga. He was succeeded by his only son, Dileepa, a virtuous and wise king who married to Magadhan Princess Sudakshina. As the couple had no children for a long period of married life, they, on the advice of their family preceptor Sage Vashishtha, took to ‘Dhenuvratha’ (cow worship), served and propitiated Divine Cow Nandini who blessed the couple with a son to continue the Ikshvaku lineage. He was named Raghu. Raghu was succeeded by Aja. Aja had son Dasaratha in the lineage.

Ravana, the Rakshasha King of Lanka, envied the name and fame of Darsaratha and threw a challenge through a messenger to meet him in the battle-field. Dasaratha, in the very presence of messenger, shot deadly arrows which fastened the gates of Lanka. These arrows returned to Dasaratha at Ayodhaya after Ravana was struck with shame.

Dasaratha had three queens but none could bear a son to succeed him. Since the old age was fast approaching, the king, on the advice of his family preceptor, performed ‘Putrakameshthi yajna’ that blessed him with four sons who were named Rama (“he who pleases’) born to Kaushalya, Lakshmana and Shatrugana (twin) born to Sumitra and Bharata to Kaikeyi.

Once Sage Vishwamitra came to Ayodhya to seek help of Rama to protect the ‘yajnas’ he had to perform as the demons had let loose reign of terror in the forests. Dasaratha very reluctantly sent Rama and Lakshmana with Vishwamitra. Both the brothers killed many demons including the powerful Taraka and wounded demons Maricha and Subahu. Vishwamitra also took them to Mithila where king Janaka had resolved to offer his daughter princess Sita in marriage to any one who could bend the old bow that belonged to Lord Shiva. Rama not only bend it, but broke it and won the hand of Sita. Lakshmana was also married to Sita’s younger sister Urmila. Mandvi and Srutakirti were the cousins of Janaki and they were married to Bharata and Shatrugan respectively.

After all the four sons of Dasaratha were married off, he made up his mind to coronate Rama, his eldest son, his successor. When all the preparations were in progress, Kaikeyi, instigated by her maid-servant Manthra, rushed to the King to seek the boons she had been promised by the king on two previous occasions. She sought that her son Bharata be crowned as Yuvaraja and Rama sent to forest on 14 years exile. This shock caused the death of Dasaratha and plunged the subjects in sorrow. Rama immediately left for the forest for the sake of Truth. His consort Sita and younger brother Lakshmana also accompanied him.

After ten years of exile, Rama left Chitrakoot and made Dandakarnya forest on the banks of Godavari his abode where he killed 14,000 thousand demons including Khara and Dooshna. The news of these killings was conveyed to Ravana by his sister Surpanakha whose nose and ears where chopped off by Lakshmana when she cast lustful looks on Rama and Lakshmana and also attacked Sita out of jealousy. Enraged Ravana made a plan. He sought the help of Maricha, his former minister. Maricha was made to assume the form of a beautiful golden deer to attract Sita. And so it happened. She wanted Rama to fetch the golden deer for her. Rama sought after the golden deer to far distance and at Sita’s insistence, Lakshmana too followed Rama to help him as an illusory voice of Rama was heard by Sita calling for help. Finding Sita alone, Ravana in the disguise of an ascetic, availed of an opportunity of abducting her in his aerial car. To get the crying Mother Sita released, Jatayu (kig of vultures), put a bitter fight to Ravana but the bird was fatally injured. While on their way in search of Sita, Rama and Lakshmana killed demon Kabandha. Out of his body, a celestial ‘purusha’ flashed over to the sky informing Rama about the kidnapping of Sita by Ravana and guided him to seek the help of Sugriva, the king of monkeys. When Sugriva saw Rama and Lakshmana approaching him, he deputed Hanuman to welcome and fetch them. There, they befriendly all and fell in alliance. It was Hanuman who crossed over the sea and reached Lanka, visited Vabhishna (Ravana’s brother) , an ardent devotee of Rama, obtained all the required guidance from him and then met Mother Sita in Ashok Vatika where she was held in confinement under the care of Trijata, a pious ogress. Hungry Hanuman had a heart-fill feast on the delicious fruits in the Ashok Vatika, He destroyed the Vatika Grove, killed many demons including Aksa. He was caught by using Brahmastra to which he paid due regard and got arrested. To punish him, his tail was wrapped with oil-soaked rags and put on fire. Hanuman stretched his tail to reach places at far distances and burnt the so called Golden Lanka.

On Hanuman’s return, operational plan was drawn to attack Lanka. Soon a bridge was built over the sea . Ramanama was inscribed on the rocks used in the construction of the bridge which made these float. Rama attacked Lanka with His large Army. Severe battle took place.

Thousands of casualties occurred on both sides. Kumbhkarna was killed by Rama in the first phase of battle was also killed by Lakshmana. After the killing of his son, a fierce battle took place between Rama and Ravana. Ravana let loose his illusive power and killed many monkeys of Rama’s Army. It appeared as if the war was going in favour of Ravana. At last Vabhishna disclosed to Rama that nectar abides deep in Ravana’s navel. Because of this he has been surviving time and again.

“Khainchi Srasan Shravan Lagi Chhaadhe Sar Ektees

Raghunayak Sayak Chale Maanhun Kaal Phanees” !!102!! (Lanka Kand)

‘Pulling the bow-string right up-to His ear, the Lord of the Raghus shot thirty-one shafts which flew forth like the serpents of Death’.

“Sayak Ek Naabhi Sar Sosha

Apar Lage Bhuj Sir Kari Rosha

Lae Sir Bahu Chale Naracha

Sir Bhuj Heen Rund Mahi Naacha !!1!!

Dharni Dhasai Dhar Dhav Prachanda

Tab Sir Hati Prabhu Krit Dui Khanda

Garjao Marat Ghor Rav Bhaari

Kahan Ramu Ran Hataun Pachari !!2!!

One arrow sucked up the depths of the naval, while the rest slashed off his ten heads and twenty arms with impetousity. The arrows carried off with them all his heads and arms, while the headless and armless trunk danced on the battle-field.

The earth sunk under the weight of the trunk as it rushed violently on, till the Lord struck it with His arrow and split it in two. While dying, he shouted with a loud and terrible roar :”where is Rama, that I may challenge and slay him in battle ?”

“Samar Bijya Raghubir Ke Charit Je Sunhin Sujaan

Bijay Bibek Bivhuti Nit Tin Hin Dehin Bhagwan

Yeh Kali Kaal Malayatan Man Kari Dekhu Bichaar

Shri Raghunath Naam Tajee Nahin Aan Dhaar” (121 A&B, Lanka Kand)

‘The Lord Rama rewards with everlasting victory, wisdom and worldy prosperity to those men of good understanding who attentively hear the accounts of His Victory in the field of battle.

Think well and see for yourself O my mind: this age of Kali is full of impurities. There is nothing to take refuge in this age except the name of the illustrious Lord of the Raghus’.

