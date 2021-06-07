Victory flame reaches World’s highest rail bridge over River Chenab in J&K’s Reasi

JAMMU: The Victory Flame or the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in memory of India’s victory in the 1971 war and is traversing across the nation to observe the 50th anniversary of the victory on Monday reached Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The flame after a passing through Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch was received by Commanding Officer of local formation, in Reasi with a grand reception ceremony.

After receiving, the Victory Flame was taken to World’s Highest Railway Bridge, a marvel of engineering architecture, over Chenab River.

Solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised in the memory of martyrs and war heroes of 1971 Indo-Pak War. Veterans, DC Reasi, SSP Reasi and others paid rich tributes.

Veer Naris and War heroes of 1971 War were felicitated. (AGENCY)