Vice-President to address IIM’s convocation at Jammu on Apr 9

JAMMU: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will address the convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu on April 9 at Convention Center, Canal Road here.

An official here said that Mr Naidu will visit Jammu on April 9 to address the third and fourth Annual Convocation of the IIM Jammu.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be the Guests of Honour for the event. (Agency)