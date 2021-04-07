Farooq responding well to treatment, doesn’t require oxygen support: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Asserting that COVID-19 patients often test positive for quite a few days as the viral load reduces, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that his father and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah is responding well to treatment and does not require any supplementary oxygen support.

Omar, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), was responding to reports that Dr Farooq has once again tested positive for COVID-19

“This is nothing unusual. COVID patients often test positive for quite a few days as the viral load reduces. The important thing is he is responding well to treatment & does not require any supplementary oxygen support,” he wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Dr Abdullah had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, weeks after he got first dose of vaccine against the virus at SKIMS in Srinagar. Later, he was admitted to S K Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) following advice of doctors to enable to better monitoring.

On Sunday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visited SKIMS, Soura, and enquired about the health of Dr Farooq Abdullah. Meanwhile, NC on Tuesday organised prayers across Jammu and Kashmir for early recovery of Dr Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday suspended all ‘close contact sports’ activities as a precautionary measure in view of surge in COVID-19 infection in the Union Territory. This decision came, a day after all educational institutes, including government and private schools, upto class 12th were closed in view of rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Amid a spike in COVID cases, Jammu and Kashmir government last month classified Srinagar as an orange zone while all other districts have been declared as green zones, whereas Lakhanpur was declared as a containment zone and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side as Red zones. As many as 561 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus, including 384 from Kashmir division and 177 from Jammu division, were reported on Tuesday, when two people died due to COVID-19 in the UT. (UNI)