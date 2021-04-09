Vice President of India addresses 3rd & 4th Convocation of IIM Jammu

Vice President calls upon IIMs to offer innovative courses based on new market realities and demands of the 4th industrial revolution

Emphasizes on strengthening industry-institute linkages; says Students must solve real-world problems

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha congratulates students, asks them to make valuable contributions towards Nation Building, AtmaNirbhar Bharat

Announces annual “LG Scholarship” for 10 students each from IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, NIT Srinagar

Market trends being dynamic, need to produce Future Business Managers as per demand, says the LG

Focus must be on up-scaling of emerging skill sets of Human Capital to fill the gap: LG

J&K has become the Educational Hub of North India: Dr Jitendra Singh

· Vice President presents awards & medals to the meritorious students

· 148 students conferred with MBA degree

JAMMU: Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today addressed the 3rd & 4th Convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Jammu here at Convention Centre.

Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Union MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh were the Guests of Honour on the occasion.

Speaking at the Convocation ceremony, the Vice President called upon national institutes like IIMs to offer innovative courses and diplomas based on new market realities and demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

The Vice President stressed on the need for re-orienting higher education in tune with the realities of the world. He also underlined the importance of developing a mindset that encourages innovation and institutional reform that fosters creativity and promotes excellence.

“Your ability to take decisions in an uncertain world and your agility to adapt to new contexts will become very crucial”, said Vice President to Students.

He advised the institutions of higher education to “Adapt, Evolve and Respond” to situations that have never before been faced by mankind.

The Vice President stressed the need for strengthening industry-institute linkages. He urged the graduating management students to work with farmers in improving the marketing of farm produce.

The Vice President also recalled the great contribution of Jammu and Kashmir as an important centre of education since ancient times. Highlighting the works of Patanjali, Anandavardhana, Lalleswari and Habba Khatoon from the region, he called for continuity in enriching the rich culture of learning and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha congratulated the graduating students for embarking on the new journey in Business Management and wished them a bright future.

With an objective to provide sustained handholding to the students, the Lt Governor announced annual “LG Scholarship” for 10 students each from IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and NIT Srinagar.

Addressing the students, the Lt Governor called upon them to understand the true virtues of life and make valuable contributions towards Nation Building and AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Learning is a lifelong experience. Tackle any challenges with adaptability and keep the thirst of knowledge with you throughout your life, added the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the fast changing market trends and increased business management challenges, the Lt Governor emphasized on the need to put more focus on up-scaling of emerging skill sets so that Human Capital can be prepared and developed to fill the Skill Gap as per the demand.

“We need to produce Future Business Managers as per the Market demand. Overhauling the entire business management ecosystem and orientation of youth is the need of the hour to complement the dynamics of market trends”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor noted that many experts from the management field have identified Management Strategy and innovation; Management tools & Technology, and Interpersonal Skills as the crucial growth drivers in the post-Covid scenario.

Prime Minister has laid a solid foundation for tackling unpredictability in market trends. J&K Government is also giving focused attention on identifying and exploiting all major growth potential sectors to provide every child with an opportunity for imbibing the pre-requisite qualities to overcome the market challenges, said the Lt Governor.

Referring to Chanakya, the Lt Governor remarked that we inherit the wisdom of management from our ancient Management Guru, which somehow we have lost mid way. Our Arthaśāstra has described the theory, business relation, knowledge and research as the core strengths of Business education, he added.

Indian economy is coming back on track and is growing gradually. In this world of Digital and Artificial Intelligence, by evolving students, teachers and all the stakeholders of Business Management, we can move towards prosperity and progress together, the Lt Governor maintained.

Citing a recent report, the Lt Governor said J&K has less unemployment rate than States / UTs like Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan, which itself speaks about the strong resolve of the UT Government towards addressing the serious issue of unemployment.

The Lt Governor congratulated IIM Jammu for making a distinguished place for itself in management studies. He also expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Vice President for attending the convocation and boosting the morale of the students. He congratulated the parents and family members of the students as well.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, in his address, said that the Union Territory of J&K has become the Educational Hub of North India.

Today, the young generation is much more aspirational and the Government, keeping their aspirations in consideration, is facilitating the youth with a level playing field so that they can become the architects of New India, he added.

The Union MoS also counted the reformative measures taken by the Government for the growth and development of J&K.

The Vice President awarded medals to the students of 2018-20 and 2019-21 batches who achieved academic excellence. During the convocation, a total of 148 students were conferred with a Master in Business Administration degree.

Dr. Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu delivered the welcome address. Meanwhile, Prof. BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, presented a report, highlighting past achievements and future action plans of the University.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, State Election Commissioner; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Administrative Secretaries; members of BoG IIM; distinguished senior officers, besides faculty and family members of the students attended the convocation ceremony.