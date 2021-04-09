Injured Territorial Army man succumbs

SRINAGAR: A Territorial Army man, who was on leave and shot at by unidentified gunmen in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon.

Police officials said that unidentified shot at a TA man identified as Mohammed Saleem Akhoon, son of Ghulam Hassan Akhoon of Jablipora Bijbehara following which he was immediately shifted to SDH Bijbhhera in a critical condition.

The injured TA man, however, succumbed to his injuries at GMC.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Anantnag, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Sofi said that the injured was declared brought dead.

Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbhhera, Dr MS Tulla had told KNO that the man has critical head injury and was referred to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

Pertinently, the area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. (KNO)