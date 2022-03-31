Vice-Chancellors of SMVDU, CUJ call on Lt Governor

Jammu, March 31: Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Prof. Sinha briefed the Lt Governor about various ongoing teaching programmes and research activities, besides several issues of academic and administrative importance.

Meanwhile, Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu also met the Lt Governor and discussed various issues regarding the functioning of the University.

The Lt Governor asked the VCs to take all the requisite measures for strengthening the academic and research environment to bring qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the Universities.

The Lt Governor further advised them to adopt innovative and reformative measures and put special focus on capacity building of the students to make them future-ready.