DDC Chairperson Safina Baig; Devender Rana call on Lt Governor

JAMMU, MARCH 31: Ms. Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla; Sh. Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and senior BJP leader, today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan.

Ms. Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla met the Lt Governor and discussed with him various matters pertaining to the development of District Baramulla, besides other issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured the DDC Chairperson of due consideration of the genuine issues projected during the interaction.

Similarly, former Legislator and senior BJP leader, Sh. Devender Singh Rana also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the revival of the original route to the holy cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Trikuta Hills- passing through Kol Kandoli Temple Nagrota, Durga Mata temple – Pangali, Shiv temple – Thandapani – Drabi, Shiv Shakti temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata temple – Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar and Shiv temple – Bamyal, Oli temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal.

Rana also projected several demands and issues including the release of pending payments under MGNREGA; regularization of daily wagers, besides the issue of J&K Police Border Battalions.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the senior BJP leader said that the UT government is giving a dedicated focus on exploring the full potential of J&K’s pilgrimage tourism to provide a memorable experience to the pilgrims, besides giving a fillip to the economic development of the region.

The Lt Governor assured Sh. Rana that all his concerns and issues would be looked into meticulously.