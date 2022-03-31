Hawala money meant for subversive activities seized in Jammu, one arrested; Ex Minister Babu Singh absconding

Jammu, March 31: Hawala money meant for subversive activities in Jammu district has been seized and one person was arrested and the Ex -Minister Babu Singh is absconding.

On the basis of a specific input that some unknown people are going to receive Hawala Money at Jammu, Several checking points were established in the Jammu city. On suspicion Police party arrested one person namely as Mohammad Shareef Shah (64 yers) R/O Syed Pora, Larnoo, Kokernag, Anantnag, from Gandhi Nagar area and recovered 6 lacs & 90 thousand from his possession.

On questioning Shareef Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Jatinder Singh @ Babu Singh, Kathua (Chairman of Nature – Mankind Friendly Global Party) to collect money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught.

On questioning Shareef disclosed names of his local associates and Foreign Associates , Javed and Khatib residents of PoJK and Faroow Khan of Torronto . The accused Mohd. Shareef is also admin of a secret whatsapp group having members including but not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis.

Three persons S. Gurdev singh R/o Jammu, Sidhant Sharma r/o Kathua and Mohd. Shrief Sartaj r/o Jammu have also been detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress. (AGENCIES)