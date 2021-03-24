Vibodh, Manyal highlight contribution of Dr Ambedkar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: BJP general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta has called upon the party workers to follow the foot-steps of PM Narendra Modi and work hard for the welfare of common masses.

Addressing workers meetings in Samba and Kathua districts along with his party colleague and former Minister, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Vibodh said that today every section of the society has huge expectations from BJP. Giving details about upcoming celebrations on the eve of birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Vibodh said that coming 14 April will be celebrated as Samrasta Divas in J&K along with other parts of the country by BJP.

He said that this will be a great tribute to Babasaheb who had also opposed Articles 370 and 35 A. Giving more details about various programmes being organized as part of the same, Vibodh said that this year in every Mandal 10 senior BJP party leaders will stay in the bastis of downtrodden and oppressed classes. Moreover, various debates and seminars will also be organized and books and toys will be distributed to the needy children.

Dr. Devinder Manyal on the occasion said that Babasaheb was a true Bharatiya who never compromised with the ethics and worked for betterment of the nation and the society throughout his life. He gave a future oriented and inclusive Constitution to the country and paved way for progress, prosperity and equality in the country.

Devinder Kumar Manyal said that following the footsteps of Babasaheb, Modi Government is working with dedication for the welfare of the section that remained deprived for decades. He remarked that today Central Government under the able leadership of PM Modi is committed to fulfilling the dreams that Babasaheb had for India, adding that his thoughts will continue to provide strength to the millions of people.

Prominent among others who were present on the occasion included Keshav Sharma DDC, chairman, BJP district president, Raghunandan Singh Bablu, District president, Amar Singh, Gopal Mahajan, Subhash Bhagat, Rekha Kumari, VC Muncipal Council, Prem Nath Dogra, Mandal presidents, Chatter Singh, Gian Singh and Ajay Singh.