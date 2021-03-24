108/102 JKEMS completes one year of services in J&K, Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: 108/102 Jammu & Kashmir Emergency Medical Services (JKEMS) has successfully completed one year of services in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

It is an Initiative of National Health Mission, J&K in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with BVG India Limited. The services were started on March 24, 2020 across the whole UT of J&K and Ladakh.

108 Ambulance Services deals with all kinds of Medical Emergencies under National Ambulance Service (NAS) whereas 102 ambulance services deal with the free ambulance services under Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojna (JSSK)

Till date a total of 63,718 patients have been benefited by these services, out of which 50,357 patients availed 108 Ambulance services and 13,361 beneficiaries benefitted through 102 Ambulance Services.

The data shared by BVG India Limited for 1 year in the two UTs reveals that in about every 10 minutes 1 emergency case is being served by JKEMS team.

The free of cost 24X7X365 Emergency Ambulance Service was started with an initial fleet of 116 ambulances under 108 Ambulance services which has now grown to 143 ambulances with 77 Advance Life Support & 66 Basic Life Support ambulances across the Union Territories. A fleet of 300 patient transport ambulances dedicated to JSSK is integrated with the Emergency Response centre under 102 Ambulance services.

A total of 259 successful deliveries were assisted by the ambulance staff at scene or inside the ambulance. Also the 102 Ambulance Services under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) have served to total of 13,361 beneficiary, out of which a total of 8831 are drop back, 3153 are pregnancy care and 1324 child care cases.

The 108 Ambulance services has proved boon for the people of both the U.Ts during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and unlock phases. A total of 5,639 COVID-19 suspected/confirmed cases have been transported through this service.