VHP for ending discrimination with Jammu, Ladakh regions

Nagrik Abhinandan held at Abhinav Theatre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 30: Vishawa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today reiterated its demand of abrogation of Article 370-35A as well as delimitation of Assembly segments in the State to end the discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh regions besides resettlement of Kashmiri displaced Hindus in the Valley by instilling a sense of security among them.

Addressing a Nagrik Abhinandan Samarroh at Abhinav Theatre here, this evening the VHP international president, Vaishno Sadashiv Kokje said that VHP is for immediate decisions be taken by Union Government in this regard so that the people of the two regions and Kashmiri Pandits get justice. He said these issues including construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, protection and development of Hindus shrines in J&K, opening of Sharda Shrine to Hindu pilgrims and Ladakh route for Kailash Mansarovar yatra and Kargil route for Amarnath pilgrims are on the top of VHP’s agenda.

The VHP chief said that there will be no compromise on our stand on Ram temple as Ayodhya belongs to Hindus and it is a matter of faith for Hindus all over the globe. He said the temple will be constructed at Ayodhya and there are no two thoughts on it.

Supporting delimitation in J&K he said VHP forcefully demands the Government to take immediate steps in this regard to end the decades old discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh regions done by previous State Governments.

Addressing the gathering Alok Kumar working president of the VHP said that India is one nation from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari and despite the difference in language and living standards of the people we all are one. He said no body will be allowed to challenge the national unity and integrity.

The VHP leader, while expressing concern over the problems faced by Jammu youth due to non availability of facilities for higher education and jobs demanded opening of premier higher education institutions in Jammu besides setting up of companies by the Corporate sector on the pattern of other big cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Chandigarh to create job avenues for the local youth and stop brain drain.

Addressing the function Mahant Rameshwar Dass and Mahant Dinesh Bharti also demanded construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya which besides the Sants is the demand of millions of Hindus all over globe. A cultural programme was also organized on the occasion.

The function was also attended by VHP international general secretary, Milind Prande, J&K VHP president, advocate Leela Karan Sharma, Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, Rajesh Gupta who was elevated from the post of vice president to working president of VHP, Shakti Dutt Sharma, State vice president VHP, Abhishekh Gupta its general secretary, Nishu Gupta, State secretary and Rajesh Bhasin media incharge VHP.

Earlier briefing the media persons VHP national spokesman Vinod Bansal said the VHP is not against interfaith marriages but only against ‘love Jihad’ aimed at tricking Hindu girls to marrying Muslim youth to have them converted to Islam.

“The VHP is not against interfaith marriages but a conspiracy is on under which a Muslim youth in a pre-planned manner traps a Hindu girl and then converts her to his religion by taking undue advantage of her innocence,” Bansal told reporters after the conclusion of the VHP’s two-day Central Managing Committee meet here.

Bansal said the issue of ‘love jihad’ was also discussed in the meeting, chaired by its national president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and attended by 225 senior office bearers.

“We never opposed marriage of couples belonging to different religions. We are against ‘love jihad. If there is no malafide intention, we have no issue (with interfaith marriage),” said Bansal.

The VHP meet also demanded tough action against cow slaughter and advocated a separate ministry for the protection of the animal, revered by Hindus.

He said the meeting, which concluded Sunday, demanded a separate cow protection ministry to oversee an end of the cow slaughter in the country and an early construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“The meeting expressed hope that the Central Government will take necessary steps for the construction of Ram Temple. The people of the country will render full cooperation to the government in this regard,” he said.

“We want government to act tough against cow slaughter,” said Bansal, claiming that incidents of mob lynching is being blown out of proportion as only a few incidents had taken place and the reason later turned out to be something else.

The Hindus have a sentiment attached with the cow and the people of other religions should respect it even as the cow is equally beneficial for all.

“We condemn all incidents of violence against anyone including cow vigilantes who often come on roads after they feel nothing is done to protect the revered animal. Nobody is speaking against the atrocities committed against them,” he said.

Referring to the killing of Tabrez Ansari, 24, in Jharkhand last Wednesday, Bansal said though his death looks suspicious, an incident of crime should be seen through the criminal angle only.