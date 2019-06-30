Eshan Club, ASR Kings log wins

JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 30: ASR Kings and Eshan Club registered victories over their rivals in the ongoing JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament, being held under the overall supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member JKCA and Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission here.

At Sports Stadium Poonch, batting first, Eshan Club set a target of 204 runs when whole side bowled out in 36.4 overs of the 40 overs match. Riaz and Sharafat played fine innings of 51 and 25 runs respectively. From Surankote XI, Iftikar took three wickets, followed by Sonu and Ghulam, who shared two each.

In reply, Surankote bowled out for 131 runs in 27.4 overs to lose the game by a big margin. Arshad and Iftikar were the main scorers, who contributed 27 and 24 runs respectively. From Eshan Club, Sajan claimed four wickets.

Later, Sajan was adjudged man of match for his all round performance of four wickets and 17 runs.

Rajinder Singh Toofan and Sanjay Misri were umpires in today’s mach while Amandeep Sharma maintained the scorecard.

In another match at GGM Science College Hostel ground, ASR Kings defeated Young Generation Cricket Club by 2 wickets.

Batting first, Young Generation CC scored 131 runs in 20.1 overs. Sajad and Farman contributed 27 and 24 runs respectively. From ASR Club, Vicky was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 5 important wickets.

In reply, ASR Club chased the target by losing 8 wickets. Sunil top scored with 28 runs, while Dalbir contributed 21 runs to the total. Sajad took 4 wickets for oung Generation Cricket Club.

The match was officiated by Rahul Kumar, Vijay Raina and Saleem-ur-Rehman.