Veteran NC leader Abdul Rahim Rather’s son joins People’s Conference

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: Son of veteran National Conference leader and former Finance Minister, Abdul Rahim Rather on Saturday joined Sajad Lone’s Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC).

Hilal Rather joined JKPC in Srinagar in presence of Lone and senior party leaders.

After joining JKPC, he said at a media briefing, I respect my father and right from my college days he has been magnanimous enough and always gave me space and always told me to take your own decisions.

“I have been taking my decision in the past also. I have not consulted him at all (on joining JKPC). I respect where he is. This is my own decision. I am happy with my decision.”

He said he joined JKPC as Lone is a dynamic leader and has a progressive vision.

My dream is to work for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. I have done my bid for the youth in the past also. The story is now too big and I need to join a political party and what is better than Sajad sahib’s party, he added.

Sajad Lone, president of JKPC, said, “Peoples Conference has arrived. Let there be no delusions.There are many who refuse to see reality as it exists and want to create reality as they want to see it.”

Hilal, a prominent businessman, is facing corruption charges and is being probed by a central agency. He was arrested by J&K’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year for his alleged involvement in misappropriation of crores of rupees from the loans sanctioned by J&K Bank for his township project in Jammu. He was later granted bail in the case.

The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation. (Agencies)