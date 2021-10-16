J&K killings: Senior police officer denies security lapse

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer on Saturday ruled out any security lapse behind the recent civilian killings in the Valley and said that it is not possible to provide security to all those who may be soft targets for terrorists.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that none of the civilians killed last week had been provided security by the police.

Seven civilians, including four from minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir last week, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

“There was no lapse in security… They (terrorists) chose soft targets, we had not provided security to them (civilians). It is not possible to provide security to all soft targets,” Kumar said.

He said security forces acted swiftly and identified all five terrorists involved in the killings.

“Two of them have been neutralised and the other three will also be tracked down soon,” he added.

Dismissing criticism of the security apparatus by politicians, Kumar said the police are dealing with the situation professionally.

“It is the job of politicians to make all kinds of statements. I am a professional and I know how to deal with it (situation). We are dealing with it professionally,” he said.

The IGP said that 11 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters since October 8.

“Two more are trapped (in an encounter at Pampore) and they will also be killed soon,” he said.

Many political leaders had criticised the Centre and the security forces over the civilian killings in Kashmir. Some had also demanded that accountability be fixed for the “repeated security lapses” and security be provided to members of minority communities living in the Valley. (Agencies)