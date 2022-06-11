Veteran J&K journalist Ashok Pahalwan passes away

Jammu, Jun 11: Veteran Jammu and Kashmir journalist Ashok Pahalwan died here on Saturday. He was 65.

Belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family from Manasbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, Ashok spent most of his life in Sathu Barbarshah area of old Srinagar city.

He migrated to Jammu in early 1990s and for the last 23 years, he lived in a single room in the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) lodgings in Jammu city. He is survived by his brother.

He has worked for a leading news agency and was known for his hospitality and large-heartedness.

Living alone for many years after he separated from his wife, he would spend most of his earnings on entertaining friends and fraternity colleagues.

His annual get-togethers had become famous in Kashmir as he would throw grand parties each year to entertain people those included the state chief ministers to the youngest news reporters of his time. (Agencies)