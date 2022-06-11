DGPC elections: 134 constituencies uncontested out of 190

150 candidates in fray for remaining 55 constituencies across J&K

SRINAGAR, JUNE 11: The government today notified the status of District Gurdwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) Elections in Jammu and Kashmir, slated for 26th June, after withdrawal of nomination papers.

The Government summarised that out of total 190 constituencies, 134 constituencies will be uncontested which included 70 constituencies in Jammu division and 64 in Kashmir division.

It also highlighted that elections in 55 constituencies, 40 in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir division will be held on 27th of this month for which 150 candidates are in fray including 112 in Jammu division and 38 in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, no nomination paper has been received for one constituency in Bandipora.