Veerhealth Care eyes Rs 100 crore revenue in 2-3 years

NEW DELHI, July 15: Veerhealth Care on Monday said it is expecting to reach revenue of Rs 100 crore in the next 2 to 3 years.

In a statement, the company said it has executed and delivered an export order valued at USD 50,000 (about Rs 41.50 lakh). Additionally, another export order valued at USD 197,793 (approximately Rs 165 lakh) is scheduled to be fully executed and delivered by the end of July.

According to the statement, the company has also received an additional export order worth USD 106,673 (about Rs 89 lakh) from top US Institutional Supplier.

The order will be executed within three months, as stipulated by the terms of the purchase agreement.

Further, it stated that it is expecting monthly repeat orders from the same top US Institutional Supplier.

In addition to this, the company said it is renovating its existing plant in Vapi, Gujarat, to set up a bigger plant which will be US FDA & WHO-compliant.

In February 2024, the company has announced its expansion plans with a proposed investment of Rs 33 crore.

In FY24, the company reported a total revenue of Rs 14.61 crore and a profit before tax of Rs 1.28 crore.

Bhavin Shah, Managing Director, Veerhealth Care said, “This additional export order from a top institutional supplier in the United States is a testament to the quality and reliability of our products. It reflects the trust and satisfaction our international partners have in our capabilities.” VeerHealth Care Ltd (BSE – 511523) is involved in the business of manufacturing and supply of Ayurvedic medicines, oral care products & personal care products. (PTI)