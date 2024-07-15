GX Group expects budget to focus on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, boost innovation for Viksit Bharat

NEW DELHI, July 15: Telecom gear maker GX Group expects the upcoming Union Budget to continue its focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by achieving self-reliance in the communication equipment segment, which is crucial for data security and economic growth, a top company official said on Monday.

The company manufactures Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) gears that are required for operating fiber-based broadband networks.

GX Group also makes routers, switches, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in India.

GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati told PTI that the company is looking to expand its manufacturing unit in India with an investment of Rs 100 crore in the current financial year.

“For the past two decades, the Union Budget has focused on Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). This year, we expect the budget to emphasise achieving self-reliance in the telecom equipment segment due to its significant, strategic and security implications,” Prajapati said.

He said the growth of economies will increasingly rely on the data flowing through telecom networks.

GX Group is one of the 42 firms qualified under the telecom production-linked incentive scheme.

“Given the telecom sector’s critical role in supporting new-age businesses, we must ensure data security for India’s economic and strategic interests by fostering indigenous innovation and reducing our dependence on imports,” he added.

He said that following the rapid deployment of 5G across the country, it is imperative to connect every household with high-speed broadband to drive holistic, inclusive, and economic development through the use of “Made in India” technologies.

GX Group has 225 people working in research and development divisions spread across Chennai, Gurugram and Europe.

“The recently announced Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) should be utilised to foster innovation among domestic telecom product and equipment manufacturers. Allocating support for innovation in the budget will help expand our research and development capabilities within India and cultivate talent to meet the government’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047,” Prajapati said.

The government has changed the Universal Services Obligation Fund as Digital Bharat Nidhi as well as expanded its scope from just supporting rural telecom infrastructure to even providing funds for innovation.

The DBN corpus at present is close to Rs 80,000 crore. Prajapati said that fostering domestic intellectual property will not only help save on foreign royalties but also create numerous job opportunities for the skilled workforce. (PTI)