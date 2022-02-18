Vedic Shanti Path concludes at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Feb 18: The five-day long Vedic Shanti Path, organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi concluded today on a grand religious note with “Purnahuthi” amidst Vedic hymns on the occasion.

Organized for peace, prosperity, health, safety and well being of mankind, 21 priests headed by Padam Shri Dr Vishwa Murti Shastri performed the Vedic Shanti Path to please the Goddess and invoke her blessings for human welfare and prosperity.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that the Board has been organizing various Hawan, Yagya and other spiritual activities on important occasions for the peace, prosperity and well being of humanity. Besides conducting Shat Chandi Maha Yagya twice a year during the holy Navratras, the Board also organizes Hawan on Foundation Day of the Shrine Board at all locations of Shrine Board in which a large number of pilgrims also participates.

The Shanti Path is considered to be one of the most powerful and sacred chanting of mantras derived from Vedas which besides bringing peace also break blocks.

Among those participated in the “Purnahuti” of Shanti Path at the holy Shrine today, included Navneet Singh, Addl Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Chander Parkash, Dy Chief Executive Officer; Sudhir Bali, SDM Bhawan and other officers of the Shrine Board besides staff and pilgrims.