VC launches ‘Design Your Degree’ initiative of JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: Jammu University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai today announced the launch of much talked about innovative four-year Undergraduate degree program, “Design Your Degree” from the session 2023-2024 in the JU main campus.

“This exceptional initiative is set to transform higher education and revolutionize the way students pursue their academic aspirations,” he said, while talking to media persons on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that the “Design Your Degree” program aligns perfectly with the institution’s core values, fostering a dynamic learning environment that prepares students to be leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

“The program shall offer students a remarkable opportunity to craft a personalized, interdisciplinary learning experience. By allowing students to select courses from diverse fields of study, this four-year undergraduate degree program equips them with a well-rounded education that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability – traits essential for thriving in the rapidly evolving global landscape,” he added.

During the event, Dr Sadaf Shah, Associate Professor in the Department of English at JU, made a detailed power point presentation on the “Design Your Degree” program. She provided comprehensive insights into the program’s objectives, structure, benefits, and its potential to redefine the future of education.

The team of “Design Your Degree,” including Prof Naresh Padha, former Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Alka Sharma and Prof K S Charak, , led by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai, responded to the queries with clarity and conviction, assuring the thorough planning and robust support systems in place to assist students throughout their academic journey.

They maintained that “Design Your Degree” aims to create graduates who are not only experts in their chosen fields but also possess a holistic understanding of the world, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society. The event was conducted by Dr Vinay Thusoo, Incharge Media, Jammu University.

Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof Anju Bhasin; Prof Neelu Rohmetra, Director of Distance Education in JU; Registrar, Prof Rahul Gupta; Dean of Students’ Welfare, Prof Prakash Antahal; Controller of Examinations, Prof Sanjeev Mahajan; Director Colleges Development, Prof Rajeev Rattan Sharma; Prof Arvind Jasrotia and other distinguished members of the university were present on the occasion.