Varun Dhawan, Dwayne Johnson bond over ‘Hobbes & Shaw’

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan says watching “Hobbes & Shaw” was great fun and the action film’s star Dwayne Johnson is glad the Bollywood actor had a good time at the movies.

Varun has often said he is the biggest fan of the WWE wrestler-turned-actor and he took to Twitter on Saturday to praise ‘The Rock’ for paying homage to Samoan culture.

“Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best (sic)” tweeted Varun.

Johnson expressed his gratitude in Samoan-Hawaiian, saying “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.”

Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star’s response and shared it as an Instagram story.

The caption read: “Childhood dreams come true”. (AGENCIES)