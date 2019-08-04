MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started filming the 11th season of popular reality game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.
The 76-year-old actor on Saturday took to Twitter to share the news.
“It has begun… another ‘KBC’ … 19 years since it started… 11 seasons… and the love of all the viewers,” Bachchan tweeted along with some photographs from the sets.
The “Badla” star wrote on his blog recounting the “the signature tune” of the show, which has been airing since 2000.
“… And the tech rehearsals come alive and the palpitation for the morrow and the first episode for this year and its apprehensions and uncertainties… But shall try to give it a best knock…” he wrote.
“KBC”, based on the UK programme “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, is scheduled to start airing this month. (AGENCIES)
&&&
Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 11
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started filming the 11th season of popular reality game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.
Editorial
SPOs’ honorarium hiked
Post Advisory: ensure safe return of tourists, pilgrims
Resolve Safai Karamcharis’ issues
No more delay in 10% reservation to EWSs in J&K
No more soft -paddling on Departmental enquiries
Failed waste management in Pulwama