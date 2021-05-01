Varsha Jamwal, Rinku Ji starrer ‘Mansare De Aase Pase’ Dogri song hit social media platforms

JAMMU: Amid surging COVID cases, Dogri song ‘Mansare De Aase Pase’ by Varsha Jamwal and Rinku Ji brought some smiles on the faces of Jammuities after it was released on Saturday on social media platforms.

The song ‘Mansare De Aase Pase’ is a melodious Dogri duet sung by Ms Jamwal and a local Dogri singer and artist famous as Rinku Ji Mansar Wale.

The song features both Jamwal, Rinku Ji and Sandhya Gupta. “Dogri is a regional language of Jammu and we want to promote it to greater extent,” Jamwal said. Jammu has a rich talent in music, singing, poetry, writing, drama, theatre and many such activities but need platforms to express, she said.

“Dogri in the recent past, especially after it was included in the eighth schedule, has got different identity and our artists, Dogri promoters, have been contributing too much to take mother tongue to new heights,” said the Singer.

She, however, also appealed to people to speak Dogri with their kids so that this rich language always remains alive and flourish more.

The song ‘Mansare De Aase Pase’ is shot around beautiful scenic lake of Mansar, located in Samba district. The location has a religious importance and also has wildlife sanctuary, recreational activities for kids, boating, camel rides, battery car facility, eating points and many other zones for the entertainment of the visitors.

The music in the album is by ‘Expensive’ (Manik Sareen), produced by Varsha Jamwal and Sandhya Gupta, cinematography is by Vikran Mehta and post production by Trinetra Productions.

Previously Dogri song ‘Zindawad Dogri’ by Rinku Ji, remained a super hit and was promoted by youth of Jammu on social media.

Rinku ji is a local artist (specially abled) from Mansar and entertain visitors with his singing.

(AGENCY)