Various Deputations Call On Lt Governor

JAMMU, Feb 25: A delegation of local residents from Latti, Udhampur called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation headed by Sarpanch Kasturi Lal Gupta projected various issues of the area pertaining to establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya School; promotion of Tourism; augmentation of educational, sports & health facilities etc.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them that their demands would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on merit.

Sandhya Gupta, Chairperson of Women Club – Meri Pehchan met the Lt Governor and briefed him on the upcoming initiatives of the organization for promotion of Tourism, Dogra Culture and women empowerment.

Later, former Ranji Player from J&K Rajesh Gill also called on the Lt Governor. Gill has been selected to represent the Indian Veterans Cricket Team in the World Cup to be played in South Africa from 6th March.

The Lt Governor wished the veteran cricketer success in the upcoming International tournament.