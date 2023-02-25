Police, CRPF Conduct Joint Area Domination Patrol In J&K’s Rajouri

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 25: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday conducted a joint area domination patrol in the border district of Rajouri, where seven people were killed in a terror attack last month.

The joint ‘route march-cum-combing search and domination’ patrol was carried out under the command of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, a police spokesperson said.

He said the four-hour march started near the workshop bridge along the Jammu-Poonch highway at 10 am and culminated at Dassal top after passing through various vulnerable areas of the district.

The officers also interacted with the general public during the route march, he added.

Interacting with security personnel, Mughal lauded the role of the security forces in maintaining peace and said the same zeal, enthusiasm and bonhomie was important in the fight against terrorism.

”Synergy among various forces is key to maintaining lasting peace in the area,” the DIG said.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri on January 1. While five people, including two brothers, were killed after the terrorists opened fire at some houses, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day. (Agencies)