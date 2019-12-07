Various delegations meet LG on his visit to Leh town

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 7: Various delegations with their representations today called on LG Ladakh RK Mathur on his visit to Leh town.

During the day-long tour of Leh Old Town and its religious places, LG Ladakh RK Mathur visited the Leh Palace, Imam Bargah, Jamia Masjid, Gurudwara Datun Sahib, Chokhang Vihara and the Moravian Church. Delegations comprising of Nambardar Lehdo Khaltsi, Sarpanch Tagar Sakti, District Bar Association Leh, BDC Karsha Zanskar and Hanu called on the LG and raised their issues.

At Leh Palace, the LG was given a tour of the Old Palace by ASI Mini Circle Leh Deputy Superintending Archeologist Tsering Phunchok. A short film on the history of the Palace was also screened. The LG gave directions for preparing a proposal for light and sound show to be conducted at the Palace.

At the Imam Bargah, Haji Gulzar Hussain, president Anjuman Imamia Leh Town, at Leh Jamia Masjid Molvi Omar Nadvi, at Gurudwara Datun Sahib Chairman Gurudwara Prabandak Committee Tejinder Singh Bakshi, at Chowkhang Vihara Choskyong Palga Rinpoche and VP LBA Rinchen Namgyal and at Moravian Church Chairman Moravian Church EH George accorded warm welcome to LG Mathur.

The LG also made a visit to the Central Asian Museum and saw the impressive collection of Ladakhi, Tibetan, Kashmiri and Baltistani artifacts. During the visit, the LG appreciated the overall harmonious and brotherly environment prevailing amongst different communities of Leh and stated that this would take Ladakh to the path of fast progress.