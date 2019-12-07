Dalai Lama to visit Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Dec 7: Dalai Lama purportedly agreed to visit Leh next summer after the LAHDC Leh Members invited him to bless the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, Dy Chairman Tsering Sandup, EC Phuntsog Stanzin, EC Konchok Stanzin and Councillors of LAHDC Leh met with the 14th Dalai Lama at Dharamsala toady and requested him to bless and visit Ladakh next summer.

CEC Wangyal apprised Dalai Lama that with the blessing and prayers of His Holiness, the land of Maryul (Ladakh) is bestowed with long cherished demand of Union Territory by the Prime Minister Modi led Central Government. “Our identity, dignity and liberty has now been restored, we shall now to be architect of our own destiny,” said Wangyal.

Wangyal inviting His Holiness to Leh next summer and said that in the new Union Territory of Ladakh, Ladakhi people have embarked on a new journey towards prosperity and happiness and it is the wholehearted wish of each and every Ladakhi that their long cherished journey should be consecrated by Dalai Lama visiting Ladakh next summer and blessing them all.

Dalai Lama agreed to visit Leh next summer.

On the invitation of Central Tibetan Administration, a delegation of Hill Council Leh, led by CEC Wangyal is in Dharamsala to attend the 30th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama.