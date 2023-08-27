Various delegations call on LG Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 27: A delegation from Ladakh Taekwondo Association, led by its general secretary Anayat Ali Shotopa, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retired), at Raj Niwas, here today.

Anayat informed the LG that Tashi Tundup and Shahnaz Parveen were part of the Indian team which won gold in the All-India University Games and also reached the Quarter Finals in the World University Games. He requested the LG to give Government job to outstanding sportsperson Mohammad Ali under sports quota.

The LG congratulated international Taekwondo players Tashi Tundup and Shahnaz Parveen for representing India at the World University Games, also known as University Olympiad World University Games, held in Chengdu, China. He praised their achievements and wished them the best for their future endeavours. The LG instructed Secretary, Sports, UT Ladakh, to look into the matter of Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Raza, a person with disability, called on the LG at Raj Niwas. Raza apprised the LG of the issue of delay in the allotment of land by the local administration. The LG assured Raza to discuss his issue with DC Kargil.

Likewise, Zaheer Bagh, a hotelier from Kargil, called on the Mishra. Zaheer informed the LG about the construction of an electricity tower for the transmission line situated at Rangdum glacier. He requested the LG to consider diverting the location of the tower. The LG assured Zaheer that he would visit the location and take the necessary steps to address the issue.