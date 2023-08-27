Army’s resolve to ensure peace, prosperity for all: LG

‘Protecting motherland, interests of people’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the flag-in ceremony of the Mountain Expedition-NUN-KUN organised by Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam.

Interacting with the expedition team at Raj Bhawan, he lauded their grit, determination and accomplishment for creating a history by climbing twin peaks of Mt Nun and Mt Kun.

“This expedition led by Col Hem Chandra Singh has created many records and a proud moment for all mountaineering fraternity, J&K and our nation. It is not an ordinary adventure or a conquest but it shows our search for the unknown and pursuit of exploring the unexplored,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the exemplary courage and dedication of the expedition team will instill confidence in young generation to take up new challenges, new opportunities and contribute to nation building.

“Magnificent mountains with their awe-inspiring presence, tough terrains teach us the timeless wisdom of tackling all challenges and odds in our journey. The expedition also symbolizes the Army’s resolve to protect the motherland, protect the interests of the people and to ensure peace and prosperity for all, Sinha observed.

“I am confident the courage, valour and heroic deeds of our mountaineers will continue to motivate us to build a better society and it will inspire generations to come,” he said.

The Lt Governor extended his best wishes to the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam and the mountaineers for their future endeavours.

Col Hem Chandra Singh, Principal Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports, Pahalgam expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for the continuous support to the institute. He said brave hearts of Indian Army took an unconventional route and climbed the peaks in record time. Fastest climb at Mount Kun (23,219 ft) from base camp to summit (7 days) and fastest climb at Mount Nun (23,409 ft) from base camp to summit (4 days).

“Apart from fastest climb, we have created history by successively climbing Mount Nun and Mount Kun in a single attempt by JIM & WS and 19 division,” Col Hem Chandra Singh informed.