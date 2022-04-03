Vajpayee predicted ‘lotus will bloom’, Modi actualised it: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, April 3 : Speaking on the eve of 42nd Foundation Day (Sthapana Divas) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union Minister and Senior Central BJP leader, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that at the first Convention of BJP held on 6th April 1980, Atal Bihari Vajpayee has predicted that a day will come when “Lotus (BJP poll symbol) will bloom and Narendra Modi actualised this prediction when he became the Prime Minister of the first-ever government formed by BJP on its own after winning 282 seats in the Lok Sabha election of 2014.

In the Mumbai rally referred to as BJP Maha Adhiveshan, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled, Vajpayee had said “Andhera Chhatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega (The darkness will go, the Sun will come out and the Lotus will bloom)”. In the years to come, it was Narendra Modi, who fulfilled this pledge and led BJP to an astounding victory, which was followed by Modi’s oath ceremony as Prime Minister on the evening of 26th May 2014. This was the most widely watched oath ceremony of any Head of the State anywhere in the world, with the glaring visuals of thousands of television sets actually lightening up the twilight darkness and marking the beginning of a new journey under Modi’s visionary leadership, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, one of the founding fathers of Bharatiya Jan Sangh, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay gave us the concept of integral humanism and “Antyodaya”, but it is Narendra Modi, the longest serving head of government for over 20 years, first as Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister, who successfully initiated pro-people schemes and programmes, which ensured that the benefits reach the last man in the last queue. The schemes like Ujjawala, PM Awas Yojana and Izzat-ghar Sauchalayas for women have not only touched the inner chord of the deprived Indians but have also contributed to the enhancement of Modi’s stature and popularity with each passing day.

Describing Bharatiya Janata Party as the only truly democratic Party born after the independence of India in the context of the needs and requirements of contemporary India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is a matter of research thesis to understand how BJP beginning with a Party of just two Members in Lok Sabha after 1984 elections, today has 303 members in the 17th Lok Sabha. He said, this has been possible because BJP is not a mere political party but an idea which is seeded in the minds of every nationalist Indian and follows the uniform fair dictum of “justice for all, appeasement to none”.

As the largest political party of the world today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, BJP has vindicated Modi’s work culture of full time devotion with absolute sincerity and 24×7 dedication to work to improve the lot of the deprived.

Inspired by Modi, BJP under J P Nadda and Amit Shah has actually introduced a new political culture in India, which other political parties are seeking to emulate for their survival.