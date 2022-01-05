Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended from Katra due to incessant rains

Jammu, Jan 5: The pilgrimage to the world famous Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine was briefly suspended on Wednesday evening due to incessant rains from Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Due to continuous rains from Tuesday, the pilgrimage to the cave shrine was suspended this evening at 7 PM from Katra base camp,” a Shrine Board official said.

He said that till this time, 19,000 pilgrims had left the base camp for Bhawan, adding, “due to the landslide triggered because of rains, the yatra was diverted from the new track towards the traditional route.”

The battery car service was also suspended in view of shooting stones and landslides on the new route, he added.

Meanwhile, dense fog in the Trikuta Hills forced the authorities to suspend the Chopper service from Katra to Sanjichhat, said an official.

Notably, on the intervening night of December 31-January 1, 12 pilgrims died and 16 injured during stampede at Bhawan due to heavy rush.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has also framed a panel and ordered a probe to ascertain the cause that led to stampede. (Agencies)