Vaishno Devi helicopter services, suspended due to strong winds and low visibility, resume

JAMMU, May 17: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra informed that the helicopter services that were suspended from Monday morning due to strong winds and low visibility at Sanji Chhat helipad have resumed again.

This was announced hours after it was reported that the fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late last evening. The fire that occurred near the helipad has been brought under control to a great extent.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has, thus, suspended the helicopter service till further control to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg informed reporters that the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu`s Reasi where the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located.

The fire, which had no impact on the pilgrimage, was doused later. The reason behind the fire is not known yet but it caused damage to the forest`s wealth. (Agencies)