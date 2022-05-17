Top 10 Motorcycle Accessories

Introduction

Motorcycles have a fascinating history, and their evolution is a constant improvement across the board in terms of configuration, features, and accessories. Our focus in this article is accessories. The first motorcycles were mainly bikes mounted with engines and nothing much going for them. Accessories became part of the story only when the evolution was in full force as people tried to think of how they could make these machines safer, faster, comfortable, and secure. These efforts culminated in several crucial gadgets and accessories that define the modern motorcycle. Today there are thousands of options for motorcycle accessories, and you can choose any depending on your tastes and preferences. We will look at 10 of the most important accessories you need on your motorcycle.

Heated grips

Your hands and fingers are usually the first part of your body that feels the cold and chills. What’s worse, there is almost no way to get them warm again while riding them once they get cold. This is why heated grips are up there on our list of the most essential motorcycle accessories ever invented. Heated grips have transformed gruesome rides in cold weather and punishing winters into delightful adventures in unforgiving conditions. These grips not only include your comfort while riding, but they also increase overall safety as the hands work better when they are not freezing, and your mind will be on the road instead of thinking about your cold hands. Find yourself one of the heated grips as they are easy to fit and install.

Seat pads

If you’ve been on a bike for an extended period, you know of the uncomfortable ache caused by a seat that is thinly padded, too narrow, or hard. The right seat pad will go a long way in keeping you comfortable, your rides pleasurable, and save your backside. Most available options use either air cells or foam, each with its pros. What is more important is the amount of cushioning your pad provides and how well it attaches to the ride. Make sure to use a seat pad that fits well, offers excellent cushioning, and is easy to attach and hold in place.

Bike locks

Motorcycle thieves can ruin your day in a moment if they get away with your prized possession. Always find your motorcycle where you left it by using bike locks. Thieves will always avoid a locked bike as it is cumbersome to encounter. Bike locks can be either a simple disc lock or a chain and padlock combination, and each has its advantages. Just make sure to pick a bike lock that can endure extended assaults and attacks, as thieves will be discouraged and move on to easier targets.

Headlamps

Headlamps are perhaps the most effortless accessory to fit that will instantly upgrade your motorcycle. Headlamps are a well-known upgrade, and so there are a plethora of options available to give your bike a new look. Depending on your needs and preferences, you can choose a headlamp that has a wider beam pattern or that is just brighter. Just ensure that your choice is within the limits of the law and only buy from well-known dealers as they will always advise you on the way forward. Also, pick a headlamp you can use in all weather conditions during the day and night.

GPS systems

This is another vital addition to motorcycles that has made it easier to explore unknown places. GPS systems allow you to find your way wherever you are without the hassle of stopping every now and then to consult bystanders. There is a massive selection of GPS systems in the market today, some way better than others, but what we find more valuable is a clear display and instructions over a plethora of features. Other important features include robust weather resistance and ease of use with gloves. Also, a good GPS system should be able to run for an extended period if not connected to the motorcycle’s power supply system. Price efficiency is also crucial, and we insist on getting value for your money.

Motorcycle covers

Covers had to make this list. You will find that you will have to keep your motorcycle out in the open, exposed to a number of elements, animals, and people. Prolonged exposure to harmful environments and weather elements will damage your bike, increase maintenance expenses and shorten its lifespan. Motorcycle covers offer your motorcycle the best protection from elements as they are designed to keep out rain, hail, snow, dust, pollen, and harmful UV light. There are many options made from different materials, but custom-fit propylene covers are the best as they are robust and come at pocket-friendly prices. Ensure your bike is always covered whether you keep it indoors or outdoors.

Portable tire inflators

These are the best way to ensure your motorcycle’s tires are always in the best shape while riding. These pumps come with display screens that show you the available air pressure to make sure you only add the needed amount. Portable tire inflators can usually inflate up to 150 PSI, so you should be well-supplied throughout your ride. The rechargeable batteries are also powerful enough to use on cars, so do not be afraid to help that motorist you see along the way. Always buy portable tire inflators from reputable dealers.

High-powered portable flashlights

These accessories are small but powerful and come equipped with emergency capabilities. Most of the options in the market have magnetic strips that allow you to attach them to metallic objects as you work in the dark. The emergency capabilities consist of light flashes and a 90db beep. Several come equipped with powerful internal batteries that allow you to charge your electronic devices when you need to.

Tire repair kits

Flat tires are up there on the list of concerns for any motorcyclist. A flat tire can put a halt to your trip or even pose a significant threat to your safety. The way to ensure you never have to worry about flat tires is to acquire a tire repair kit, as they come equipped with everything you need to repair punctures and resume your ride. The tools in repair kits range from a 4-way valve stem tool, tire valve stems, repair plugs, kit lubricant, “L” hex key, and T-handle spiral to a T-handle insert tool.

Tire pressure monitors

Tires are an important part of the motorcycle. They can be the difference between a breezy ride and a dangerous, uncomfortable one, so it is essential always to know the amount of pressure therein. Tire pressure monitors complement portable tire inflators as they give you a real-time update on the pressure in your tires, allowing you to stop and refill them whenever the pressure gets too low.

Conclusion

Motorcycles have evolved from offshoots of bicycles with motors to their own novel means of transport. Not only can motorcycles provide a faster means of transport, but they can also be the best way to get around, especially thanks to accessories. Modern motorcycles have a wide array of accessories that make rides safer, faster, more comfortable, and enjoyable. Ensure you are always equipped with the list provided above before embarking on your ride.