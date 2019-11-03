Vaishno Devi board’s CEO meets J-K Lt guv

JAMMU : Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Simrandeep Singh called on newly sworn in Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here on Sunday, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

Singh gave a brief introduction on the functioning of the board and informed the Lt governor about the status of the board’s various flagship projects in Katra – the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district – and the shrine area, the spokesman said.

He also briefed Murmu about several arrangements being put in place to augment the existing facilities for the pilgrims and service providers.

The Lt governor advised the CEO to ensure time-bound completion of all works and ensure requisite amenities for all the pilgrims, the spokesman said. (agencies)