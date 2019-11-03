Need strong thrust to research, innovation in Ocean energy, marine, biotech : VP

CHENNAI : Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said there was a need to give a strong thrust to research activities and innovation in the areas of Ocean Energy, Marine Biology and Biotechnology for the nation to become a leader in those sectors. “The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) can be a forerunner for achieving this milestone”, he said, speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of NIOT here. Stating that United Nations has announced the decade 2021-2030 as the ‘Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development’, he said he was happy to note that India was committed to take proactive action towards a healthy and resilient ocean. Pointing out that NIOT was working on almost all aspects of the six priority pillars of blue economy—Fisheries and Aquaculture; Renewable Ocean Energy; Seaports and Shipping; Offshore Hydrocarbons and Seabed Minerals; Marine Biotechnology, Research and Development and Tourism, he said the Blue Economy would help in achieving the 14th goal of UN Sustainable Development Goals, which was “Life below Water”.

It states “Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”. Blue economy also includes intangible economic benefits that may not be marketed, such as carbon sequestration, coastal protection, cultural values and biodiversity, Mr Naidu added.

Mr Naidu exuded confidence that NIOT was well positioned to address the important challenge of blue economy—to understand and better manage various aspects of ocean sustainability, ranging from sustainable fisheries to ecosystem’s health to preventing pollution.

He said NIOT was also working towards developing deep-sea mining system with technologies for harnessing resources from ocean to meet the country’s growing mineral needs and increase the country’s self sufficiency in the near future.

“The development of technologies for the sustainable harvesting of living and non-living resources of the ocean is in line with the Blue Economy policy of the Union Government and will empower the nation to be a leader in oceans like in space technology”, he said.

While playing a sheet anchor role in sustainable management of ocean resources, NIOT must forge partnerships and collaborations across sectors and borders, he said, adding, Niti Aayog has noted that oceans will become new centers of economic activity in this era of advanced technology.

“While oceans already account for significant trade and commerce in the fields of shipping, offshore oil and gas, fishing, undersea cables and tourism, emerging industries such as aquaculture, marine biotechnology, ocean energy and sea-bed mining have the potential to create jobs and spur worldwide economic growth”, the Vice-President said.

Mr Naidu said in view of the important role played by oceans, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has launched the Deep Ocean Mission covering all aspects required for sustainable and environmentally safe harvesting of ocean resources.

He also wished the Ministry of Earth Sciences and NIOT all success in their ambitious project—‘Samudrayaan’—which envisages sending three aquanauts to ocean depths with their Manned Submersible in next few years.

This will propel India to joint select club of nations to conquer both space and deep oceans, he added.

The Vice President also witnessed the exhibits showcasing

the cutting edge and socially relevant technologies developed

by NIOT.

He also gave away awards to the students, who won in various competitions organised by NIOT as part of its Silver Jubilee and released the commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion.

Mr Naidu also launched the Coastal Flood Warning System App for Chennai (CFLOWS- CHENNAI) during the Silver Jubilee. (agencies)