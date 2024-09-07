Vaishnaw meets Japan Min for digital transformation; boosting digital ties, collaboration in focus

NEW DELHI, Sep 6 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation Taro Kono and discussed avenues to strengthen digital ties between the two countries.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaishnaw — is the Minister for IT, Information and Broadcasting (I&B), and Railways — said the discussions focused on exploring avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape, particularly on futuristic technological advancements.

“Met with H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Digital Transformation of Japan, to discuss strengthening India-Japan digital ties. Explored avenues for collaboration and innovation in the digital landscape, focusing on futuristic technological advancements,” Vaishnaw wrote in the post as he held a series of high-level meetings in Japan.

Vaishnaw also met Tadashi Maeda, MD & Chairman of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, to discuss progress under the India-Japan strategic partnership.

“Exchanged views on key areas of cooperation and future opportunities,” he said in another post. (PTI )