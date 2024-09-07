M&M launches new range of CPCB 4+ Diesel Generators

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Mahindra Powerol Authorised GOEM GSP Power Projects today launched its CPCB 4+ Diesel Genset for its customers, here today.

The new Gensets are manufactured at GSP Power Projects’ state of the art plant at Bari Brahmana, Jammu and Faridabad from 10kVA to 320kVA and the engines are designed at its R&D hub at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and manufactured at its plant in Pune and Nagpur.

This new range of CPCB 4+ (10VA-320kVA) is the latest addition to Mahindra Powerol which is compliant to latest emission norms declared by Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change.

These Gensets comes equipped with the technologically advanced CRDI engines.

The CRDI engines are powered with superior & advanced Common Rail Diesel Engine (CRDe) technology. CRDe technology is future ready and best known for heavy duty performance and fuel efficiency.

It significantly reduces pollution by going beyond the standard emission norms.

CPCB 4+ norms are targeted to reduce the emissions by 90% of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and hydrocarbons (HC).

It is Eco-friendly & cleaner, benefits for health, advance technology, fuel efficient & cost savings to customers.

Among others who graced the launching function included DGM- Sales Alok Kumar Maurya, State Manager J&K, Mukesh Malhotra, Manager Govt Sales, Arun Kumar Choudhary, GOEM, GSP Power Projects, Jammu, J&K, Director- Swapan Grower, GSP Jammu Plant Head- Sanjay Upadhyay and Sales Manager- Satveer Singh.