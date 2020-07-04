V-P Naidu pays tributes to Vivekananda on death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 118th death anniversary.

Naidu tweeted that Vivekananda was a towering genius whose keen intellect, vast knowledge and supreme oratorical skills made him one of the tallest spiritual leaders of India.

“He took the Vedanta philosophy to the western world and was one the most influential ambassadors of Indian culture and civilisation,” the vice president said.

Social reform was a prominent element of Vivekananda’s thoughts, and his words and deeds would continue to inspire every Indian as they strive to build a prosperous, inclusive, peaceful new India, Naidu said. (AGENCIES)