ISRO releases Phobos images captured by MOM

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today released the images of Phobos–the closest and biggest moon of Mars–captured by Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

The images of Phobos were captured by MOM on July one, ISRO said in an update at its website.

It said MCC has imaged Phobos, the closest and biggest moon of Mars, on July one when MOM was about 7,200 km from Mars and at 4,200 km from Phobos.

The spatial resolution of the image is 210 m.

”This is a composite image generated from 6 MCC frames and has been color corrected”, it said.

Phobos is largely believed to be made up of carbonaceous chondrites. The violent phase that Phobos has encountered is seen in the large section gouged out from a past collision (Stickney crater) and bouncing ejecta.

Stickney, the largest crater on Phobos along with the other craters (Shklovsky, Roche and Grildrig) were also seen in the image, ISRO said.

The MOM was launched from the spaceport of Sriharikota on November five, 2013.

(agencies)