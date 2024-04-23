V-Mart launches latest range of bottom wear collection

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: V-Mart, one of the leading fashion destination launched the latest range of bottom wear for men, women and kids here today.

The brand is offering an unparalleled selection of over 1000 styles, catering to diverse tastes and preferences of its customers.

The new range was launched under “#AllTheLooks” campaign, which included the latest and trendiest bottom wear options, ensuring customers have access to the most fashionable choices available. From versatile cargos to stylish joggers, timeless chinos to comfortable track pants, sleek trousers to casual shorts and more.

In addition to new launch, the campaign also includes an exclusive collection for women and kids, featuring a wide range of skirts and shorts designed to elevate any wardrobe. With an emphasis on quality, comfort and style, V-Mart ensures that each piece in the collection is best suited for work, leisure or special occasions.

To add more delight, the brand is offering a Buy 1 Get 1 offer on selected bottom wear to its customers.