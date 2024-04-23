Jammu Motor inaugurates new showroom at Digiana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 22: A new showroom of Jammu Motor Mahindra was inaugurated at Digiana here today.

In this regard a function was organised here during which Treo Plus with a sturdy metal body was also launched.

The showroom was inaugurated by Swatantar Aggarwal, Chairman of Aggarwal Group in the presence of Vivek Gupta, ASM Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Aggarwal, Managing Partner, Jammu Motor Mahindra said that the Jammu Motor has a wide range of Mahindra vehicles and network across Jammu and having showrooms at BC Road, Kunjwani, Greater Kailash and Digiana offering a complete range of premium and personal SUVs, small commercial vehicles and last mobile mobility vehicles along with the facility of in-house finance and exchange of used cars to customers.

“Opening of new showroom at Digiana has given access to the people of Satwari, Gangyal and Miransahib, to have LLM vehicles at their doorsteps,” he said.

In his address, Vivek Gupta said that responding to the customer feedback MLMML has enhanced its popular product, the Treo Plus with metal body, now available at an attractive price of Rs 3.58 Lakh. Mahindra holds the top spot as India’s No.1 electric 3.wheeler manufacturer. Buyers of the Metal body Treo plus will enjoy a standard warranty of 5 years or 1, 20,000 kms.”

Among others, who graced the event included, Sajjad Ahmed Guroo, Divisional Manager, for Mahindra Finance and Nitin Aggarwal, partner of Jammu Motor Vehicles.