Uttarakhand | 3 Killed In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

Rudraprayag, Jul 21: Three people died and some others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.

The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, he said.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, Rajwar said. (Agencies)