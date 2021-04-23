UTs must augment testing for Coronavirus

As already advised that the approaching three weeks are very critical in respect of the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country , it becomes abundantly important for all Union Territories to step up testing both RT and PCR -RAT and augmenting the necessary infrastructural support in laboratories and hospitals etc for the same. The Union Government advising the UTs in this area of fighting the virus is timely and apt besides stressing upon stricter restrictions on avoidable movements and gatherings of the people. Since UTs like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadeep have more inbound travellers; the surge in infections could be on that count hence more and stricter restrictions as also enhanced testing drive were expected to bring in good results. The only alternative to complete lockdown is self discipline and adhering to stricter precautionary protocol.