Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s grandsons make their music debut on Sarod maestro’s 75th b’day

NEW DELHI: Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, who turned 75 on Friday, received a special gift from his two grandsons Zohaan Ali Bangash and Abeer Ali Bangash.

The eight-year-old twins, the sons of Ayaan Ali Bangash and Neema Ali Bangash, made their music debut by releasing their single titled “Our Love” that was produced during the lockdown.

Based on the traditional Raga Tilak Kamod, the brother-duo performed a soulful arrangement that was originally composed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and arranged by Sai Shravanam.

Zohaan and Abeer represent the eight generation of a musical lineage known as the Senia Bangash School.

“I have received the best birthday gift ever from Abeer and Zohaan. This was such a pleasant surprise. I am so moved and touched that they were able to do this during such trying times on the planet.

“Please bless them in their musical journey. The learning never stops for an artist. I feel that I am still a student and have so much more to learn,” Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement. (AGENCIES)