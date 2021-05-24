Use technology to identify people misusing social media: DGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 24: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today chaired a high level meeting at Police Headquarters here in which he took stock of the security situation and also reviewed J&K Police’s response to 2nd wave of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Special DG CID, RR Swain, ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, MK Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP Headquarters PHQ, Garib Dass, DIG Central Kashmir Amit Kumar, DIG SKR, Abdul Jabbar, DIG NKR, Sujit Kumar, AIG (P&T) Rajinder Gupta and SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary.

DGP while speaking on the occasion directed the officers to augment the security grids to further improve safe and secure environment for the citizens. DGP stressed that the action against the terrorists and their associates should continue and all the suspicious elements should be kept under check so as to foil their ill designs aimed at disrupting normal lives of the people.

Underscoring the need for pro-active role of the law enforcing agencies, the DGP has directed police officers to put in place effective measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination other security forces.

The DGP stressed the need of using all the technology and related tools to keep a check on the people who are misusing the social media. He directed that a mechanism must be put in place to identity and bring to book all the mischief mongers, who are found using the social media for anti-national and anti-social activities.

He directed the field officers to take effective steps against the drug peddlers so that the menace of drug abuse is eradicated.

Singh directed the officers to maintain close surveillance of such elements trying to disrupt the fast returning peaceful atmosphere and take all measures to neutralise such attempts.

The DGP while reviewing the J&K Police response to 2nd wave of COVID-19 stressed for implementing the government directives, advisories, besides assisting the administration to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said that we are in the critical phase and every possible effort is required to come out of it.

The senior officers briefed the DGP about the measures put in place for maintaining peace and order and ensuring security of the people. The DGP was also apprised regarding J&K Police’s different measure in response to the COVID-19.