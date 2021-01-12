‘USA Pizza’ opens outlet in Gole Market

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: A new outlet dealing with eatables under the name of ‘USA Pizza’ has been opened at Gole Market area of Gandhi Nagar here today.

A handout of proprietor stated that ‘USA Pizza’ will connect with the people of Jammu with latest and healthy food items.

It also stated that the outlet is specially known for its freshly baked Pizza of many varieties-vegetarian as well as non vegetarian.

This outlet is opened by R.K Foods owned by Amit Gupta and it will offer different food choices like burgers, pasta, wraps, fried chicken, mock-tail, beverages and many more for the youngsters.

The proprietors have announced a ten per cent inaugural discount for 10 days that is up to January 20, 2021.