US special envoy to travel to Kabul, Doha to discuss Afghan peace process- State Department

Washington, Jul 26: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will visit Afghanistan and Qatar to discuss ongoing efforts to advance intra-Afghan negotiations, the State Department said in a statement.

“U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on July 24 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, Kabul, Oslo, and Sofia. In Doha and Kabul, Ambassador Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence,” the Saturday statement says.

According to the release, Khalilzad will also seek Pakistani support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations.

“In Oslo and Sofia, Ambassador Khalilzad will update NATO Allies on the Afghan peace process,” the State Department added, saying that despite significant progress in prisoner exchanges, additional efforts are required.

“The parties are closer than ever to the start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistan’s 40-year long war,” the Saturday statement from the State Department says.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The Taliban also committed to reducing violence as part of the agreement. However, the situation in Afghanistan has remained unstable despite the reached agreement.

Khalilzad said on Friday that the US had agreed to hold meetings with Iran focusing on the peace process in Afghanistan.

